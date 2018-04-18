Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State reflects on young people, lists 4 pillars of Christian wisdom

April 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the 94th National Day for the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Cardinal Pietro Parolin enumerated four pillars of Christian wisdom: “the passionate search for truth, wonder and contemplation in the face of beauty, the sincere desire to construct the good of each and every person in dialogue and acceptance, the constant commitment to make the common home ever more harmonious, supportive and peaceful.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!