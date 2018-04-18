Catholic World News

Focus on witchcraft at exorcists’ summit signifies a paradigm shift

April 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Among the topics discussed at an exorcists’ conference in Rome: “the theme of the kidnapping and murder of children for ritual sacrifice, linked to witchcraft, in order to obtain favors for clients.”

