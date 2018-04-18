Catholic World News

Catholic leaders in India join in condemnation of rape and murder of 8-year-old

April 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “Not just Catholics, people of all faiths are urged to come and raise their voice against the growing culture of intolerance and violence against women,” said Auxiliary Bishop Allwyn D’Silva of Mumbai.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!