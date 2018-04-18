Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops call on Christians to ‘remain in their land despite the current challenges’

April 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting in Cyprus, the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land discussed several topics, including refugees, youth, and the rising number of pilgrims.

