“Help us stay in Syria,” pleads Armenian Catholic archbishop of Aleppo

April 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Public Radio of Armenia

CWN Editor's Note: “Like the Pope says, Christians must remain in the Middle East, and that’s why we’re staying,” said Archbishop Boutros Marayati. “We can’t do it without material help and the prayers of others, though.”

