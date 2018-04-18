Catholic World News

Syria: Trump still favors timely withdrawal despite Macron assurances of long-term engagement

April 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (4/18 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. The Vatican newspaper also reported on the British and French prime ministers’ remarks defending the strike on Syria, the Russian foreign minister’s remarks on the Assad regime’s suspected chemical weapons attack, and Israel’s attack on Iranian forces in Aleppo.

