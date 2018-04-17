Catholic World News

Australian nun faces deportation from Philippines

April 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian nun and human-rights activist, Sister Patricia Fox, has been taken into custody by immigration agents in the Philippines and faces likely deportation. She was arrested after a trip to the province of Mindanao, which is now under martial law.

