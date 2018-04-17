Catholic World News

Ukrainian-Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia in surprise resignation

April 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Stefan Soroka of Philadelphia has resigned, citing medical reasons, at the age of 66. Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Andriy Rabiy as administrator of the Ukrainian archeparchy: the oldest Eastern-rite Catholic see in the US.

