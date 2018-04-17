Catholic World News

Demands for exorcisms on the rise, conference hears

April 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: At a Vatican training session for exorcists, participating priests from 50 countries learned that demands for exorcisms have been rising rapidly around the world. Albanian Cardinal Ernest Simoni reported that some priests have tried to satisfy the demand by offering prayers over the phone for relief of afflicted individuals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!