Catholic World News

Grand jury report looms over Pennsylvania’s Catholic dioceses

April 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

CWN Editor's Note: “What is expected in the coming weeks is a report that could be the most comprehensive and geographically expansive official report ever produced in the United States on the enormity of the scandal,” according to the article.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!