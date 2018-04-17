Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops call for job creation, speak out against same-sex unions, polygamy

April 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Unemployment is a time bomb that can explode at any time,” the bishops of Kenya warned in a statement. The nation of 47.8 million is 60% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 11% Muslim.

