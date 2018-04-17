Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal visits Saudi Arabia

April 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Al Arabiya

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, 75, is president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. His visit to Saudi Arabia is the first official public appearance by a leading Vatican official in the Islamic kingdom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!