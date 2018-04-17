Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes sacraments, joy of the Resurrection during Roman parish visit

April 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Before celebrating Mass at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, the Pope met with parishioners and heard confessions.

