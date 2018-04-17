Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox patriarch calls Pope Francis, Orthodox patriarchs to discuss Syrian crisis

April 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We discussed that Christians, too, should influence the situation in a way that would make the violence stop, make the war stop, so that there will be no such terrible casualties as taking place today,” said Patriarch Kirill. “It was an explicitly peacemaking dialogue.”

