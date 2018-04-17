Catholic World News

Lawyers make final remarks in Australian cardinal’s sex abuse case

April 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On May 1, the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court will decide whether Cardinal George Pell will stand trial.

