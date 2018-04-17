Catholic World News

Nikki Haley says Russia will face new sanctions over Syria

April 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (4/16-4/17 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story. Subsequently, a White House official said that President Trump had decided not to move forward with sanctions at this time.

