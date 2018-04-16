Catholic World News

Pope renews appeal for peace in Syria

April 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I am deeply troubled by the current world situation, in which, despite the instruments available to the international community, there is still difficulty in agreeing to a common action in favor of peace in Syria and other regions of the world,” the Pope said as he appealed for prayers.

