Iowa lawmakers reject Catholic nominee to state medical board

April 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: State legislators in Iowa have refused to confirm the appointment of Katherine Asjes to the state’s Board of Medicine, after discussion of views on sexuality that she had expressed in correspondence with Catholic World Report. After one legislator described her views as “off the wall,” a majority of the Democratic members of the state senate voted against her nomination.

