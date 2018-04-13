Catholic World News

Trial opens for Australian archbishop on cover-up charge

April 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Australian prosecutors charged that Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide had covered up evidence of clerical abuse, as the archbishop’s criminal trial began. Archbishop Wilson had repeatedly sought to block the criminal trial, claiming last year that he was unable to testify because he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Lawyers for the archbishop—who remains in active ministry—say that there is no clear evidence that he was aware of abuse reports.

