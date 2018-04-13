Catholic World News

Bishops from Europe, Africa meet to discuss globalization

April 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on CCEE

CWN Editor's Note: CCEE is the Council of European Episcopal Conferences; SECAM is the Symposium of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar. “The significance of globalization for the Church and for cultures in Europe and Africa” is the theme of their four-day joint meeting, which began on April 12 in Fatima.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!