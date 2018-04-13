Catholic World News
Catholic priest shot dead in eastern DR Congo
April 13, 2018
» Continue to this story on Agence France-Presse
CWN Editor's Note: Father Etienne Sengiyumva was murdered after Mass by Nyatura rebels.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
