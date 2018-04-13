Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat, at UN, speaks out against closed borders, population control

April 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a UN meeting devoted to international migration, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN, said that “unsustainable short-term solutions that prey on fear and use demography to justify closed borders or promote population control only lead to more unmanageable crises in the future.”

