Pope, in weekday Mass homily, warns against ‘watered-down’ Christianity, recalls persecuted Christians

April 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Think about Christians persecuted in Africa and the Middle East,” Pope Francis preached. “There are more today than in early Christianity: people in prison, killed, and hanged all to witness to Jesus. They are witnesses to the end.”

