Chilean abuse victims welcome Pope’s apology, call for zero tolerance

April 13, 2018

Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “The damage committed by the hierarchy of the Chilean Church, to which the Pope refers, has affected many people, not just us,” three victims said in a statement.

