Catholic World News

El Salvador archbishop: ask Blessed Romero to pray for end to impasse on immigrant legislation

April 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On a visit to Washington, Archbishop Jose Luis Escobar Alas of San Salvador said that 215,000 El Salvadoran immigrants in the US would be affected by the end of two programs: TPS (Temporary Protected Status) and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!