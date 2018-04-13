Catholic World News

Anti-Semitism seen on the rise again in Europe, US

April 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Christian Science Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: “With the confluence of so many different expressions of anti-Semitism, French Jews and others are once again feeling an ‘existential threat’ to their place in their countries, just as generations had in decades past,” said one rabbi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!