Lebanese cardinal warns against ‘new drums of war’ in Syria

April 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “As the great powers are beating the drums of a new war against Syria, we regret the absence of a language of peace from the mouths of senior officials in our world today,” said Cardinal Bechara Rai, the Patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church. “Among the great powers, you will remember that we all know how to start wars, but we do not know how they end.”

