Dutch lay Catholics urge bishops to speak out, defend teachings on marriage

April 12, 2018

Voicing their concern that recent Vatican policies have set the Church on “a road to destruction,” a group of prominent Dutch Catholics have called upon their country’s bishops to speak out in defense of Church teachings on marriage.

The group— led by a leading physicist (Wim Witteman) and psychologist (Gerard van den Ardweg)— also asks the bishops of Holland to argue against a Vatican agreement with Beijing that would have the effect of “delivering up the Church to the Communist government.”

The group’s letter, signed by 20 Catholics, most of them involved in academic life, says with regret that too many statements by Pope Francis and his collaborators have caused confusion within the Church. “Too much has been said, written, and done that cannot be passed in silence; too much uncertainty and division have been created.”

To address this problem, the signatories ask their bishops to promote the clear teachings of previous Pontiffs, to join the cardinals in the dubia seeking clarification of Amoris Laetitia, and to argue against a deal that would surrender the Church’s freedom in China.

