Syria conflict shows failure of UN peacekeeping, notes papal nuncio

April 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio in Syria, says that the escalating fighting in that country, and the threat of broader intervention by the world’s great powers, illustrates the failure of the UN to maintain peace.

