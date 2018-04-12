Catholic World News

Toronto’s Cardinal Collins withholds funds from bishops’ development agency

April 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto has joined a growing list of Canadian prelates who have decided to withhold funds from the Development and Peace agency administered by the country’s episcopal conference. The bishops have taken action after a report showed that the Development and Peace collection subsidizes a number of groups that are hostile to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!