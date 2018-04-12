Catholic World News

Pontifical Commission suggests Synod on role of women

April 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for Latin America has suggested that the Synod of Bishops discuss the role of women in the Church. The commission said that women are often treated with disrespect by a “macho” culture among the clergy in Latin America.

