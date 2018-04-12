Catholic World News

Pakistan: bishops’ conference official calls for educational reform

April 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In the Islamic republic of 205 million, only 11% of Christians are literate, according to the report.

