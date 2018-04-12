Catholic World News

Australian, Pacific bishops meet to discuss Pope’s ecology encyclical

April 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 75 bishops from Australia and Pacific nations have gathered for an eight-day meeting devoted to Laudato Si’. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, is attending the meeting, thus highlighting its importance.

