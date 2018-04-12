Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister, US ambassador pay tribute to women religious who combat human trafficking

April 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US Embassy to the Holy See, the Union of Superiors General, and Solidarity with South Sudan organized a symposium on “Women Religious on the Frontlines.” Click here for Ambassador Callista Gingrich’s remarks.

