Pope Francis begs forgiveness for ‘serious mistakes’ in Chile sex abuse case

April 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to the bishops of Chile, Pope Francis asked forgiveness “from all those I have offended” in his handling of the case of Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno, whom he appointed a bishop in 2015 despite allegations he had participated in the cover up of the sexual abuse of minors. The Pontiff wrote, “I have made serious mistakes in the assessment and perception of the situation, especially due to the lack of truthful and balanced information.”

