Catholic World News

Costa Rica’s bishops pray that new president may help unite nation

April 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on ACI Prensa

CWN Editor's Note: Carlos Alvarado, a government cabinet singer, defeated Fabricio Alvarado, an evangelical Christian singer, by a 61%-39% margin. The nation of 4.9 million is 76% Catholic and 14% evangelical.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!