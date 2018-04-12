Action Alert!
CHALLENGE!   We have a $26,000 challenge grant to match your gifts during the Easter Season.   $24,845 to go!   Please donate now!
Catholic World News

Ecuador’s bishops lament kidnapping of journalists, appeal for prayers

April 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Ecuatoriana

CWN Editor's Note: Three journalists were abducted in Esmeraldas on March 26.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Tablecloth, Cotton Linen, Leaf Embroidered, Red