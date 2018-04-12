Catholic World News
Ecuador’s bishops lament kidnapping of journalists, appeal for prayers
April 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Ecuatoriana
CWN Editor's Note: Three journalists were abducted in Esmeraldas on March 26.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!