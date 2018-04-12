Catholic World News

The Resurrection resounds in a Golgotha of social injustice, Ecumenical Patriarch says in Easter message

April 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, 78, has served as Archbishop of Constantinople since 1991. He holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

