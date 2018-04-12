Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper pays tribute to new apostolic exhortation’s ‘ecumenical scope’

April 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Marcelo Figueroa, the Protestant theologian who edits the Argentine edition of the Vatican newspaper, paid tribute to several aspects of Gaudete et Exsultate, including its frequent citation of Scripture, its reference to non-Catholic Christian martyrs, and its teaching that holiness is not restricted to priests and religious.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!