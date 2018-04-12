Catholic World News

Algiers gives go-ahead for local beatification of slain French monks, foreign minister says

April 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on France 24

CWN Editor's Note: In January, Pope Francis approved a decree on the martyrdom of the Servants of God Pierre-Lucien Claverie, OP, bishop of Oran, and 18 companions, men and women religious, killed in hatred of the Faith in Algeria from 1994 to 1996. The Algerian government has given approval for the beatification to take place in Algeria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!