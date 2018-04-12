Catholic World News

Prelate expresses concerns over White House decision to deploy National Guard at US-Mexico border

April 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Current law entitles those fleeing persecution and arriving in our country to due process as their claims are reviewed,” stated Bishop Joe Vásquez, chairman of the USCCB Committee on Migration. “Seeking refuge from persecution and violence in search of a peaceful life for oneself and one’s family is not a crime.”

