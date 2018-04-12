Catholic World News

Catholic Syrian refugee shares harrowing story

April 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Voice (Omaha)

CWN Editor's Note: The refugee “made it clear that there was no way his family was going to convert [to Islam],” his daughter recalled. “He said, ‘I will stand until my last breath of my body and I will not allow anyone from my family to convert.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!