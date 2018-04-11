Catholic World News

In annual message to Buddhists, Vatican suggests joint work against corruption

April 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Buddhists and Christians should work together to fight corruption, the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue argues in an annual message of greeting timed for the Buddhist feast of Vesakh.



Vesakh is an annual feast, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. The feast is celebrated by different Buddhist communities in April and May.

