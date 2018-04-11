Catholic World News

Pope argues for greater economic equality

April 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis argues for greater distribution of economic resources, in his preface to a new book being published in Italy. The Pope’s preface appears in Power and Money: Social Justice According to Bergoglio, a collection edited by Michele Zanzucchi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!