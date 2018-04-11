Catholic World News

Knights of Malta warned: punishment for criticism of Pontiff

April 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: English members of the Knights of Malta have been warned that they will face disciplinary action if they make statements “offensive to the Holy Father.” In particular they have been told that they must not defend the book, Dictator Pope. The book’s author, Henry Sire, was recently suspended by the Order of Malta. Members were also directed to inform superiors if other Knights criticized the Pope: to “report any behaviour which is not in line with that envisaged by membership in the Order.”

