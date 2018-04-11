Action Alert!
Don’t postpone Baptism, Pope urges parents

April 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on April 11, Pope Francis highlighted the intrinsic link between Easter and Baptism. He urged parents, “don’t put off baptizing your children,” noting that if adults argue that the sacrament should be postponed until children are old enough to understand, then “you do not trust in the Holy Spirit.”

