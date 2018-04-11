Catholic World News

French President Macron seeks input from Church leaders, prompting secularist complaints

April 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on France24

CWN Editor's Note: French President Emmanuel Macron has reached out to the country’s bishops, hoping to include them in discussions of public issues. The president’s gesture has drawn complaints from observers who insist on strict secularity. But Macron argues: “A president of the French republic who takes no interest in the Church and its Catholics would be failing in his duty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!