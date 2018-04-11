Catholic World News

Kidnapped priest set free in DR Congo

April 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Celestin Ngango had been abducted after Easter Sunday Mass at his parish in North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

