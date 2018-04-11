Catholic World News

Jihadist youth arrested in Italy

April 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Il Sussidiario

CWN Editor's Note: The minor, linked to ISIS and born in Italy to Algerian parents, was preparing an attack on a school.

