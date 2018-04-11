Catholic World News

Pope Francis to visit Marian shrine, lead meeting of Neocatechumenal Way

April 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On May 1, the first day of the month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis will visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Divine Love in Rome. On May 5, he will preside over a meeting of the Neocatechumenal Way to commemorate its 50th anniversary in Rome.

